Sunday, June 18, 2023
NHIA Introduces Reforms To Achieve Universal Health Coverage By 2030

by Abdullahi Olesin
9 seconds ago
in News
NHIA
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is being repositioned  to adequately respond to the challenge of attaining Universal Health Coverage (UCH) in Nigeria by the year 2030.

The zonal coordinator,  north central of NHIA, Alh Adamu Abdullahi disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists  in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdullahi also announced the resolve of the agency to ensure that Nigerians living   in rural communities in any part of the country are captured in the scheme. 

Abdullahi added  that the agency has been sensitising the public on the need to embrace the new Groups, Individuals and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP)

 policy scheme which has made provision for every Nigerian to have health insurance.

He recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the NHIA Bill into law on May 19, 2022, which repealed the NHIS Act and made health insurance mandatory for Nigerians.

