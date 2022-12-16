President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, commissioned 76 housing units under the first phase of the National Housing Project (NHP) in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The housing estate located at Osin Aremu community, off Asa Dam Road, consists of road, infrastructure, water provision and electricity connection.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, said that the Federal Government inaugurated housing programmes for construction of acceptable and affordable houses in 35 States of Federation as part of development agenda of addressing housing needs in the country.

The President, who said that the housing estate was in fulfillment of promise of change made in 2015, added that it was a good example of developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration between the state and federal governments could produce.

“With the support of the Kwara state government who provided the

land, this place which was once unused land, amounting to no more

than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for

ordinary Nigerians. I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal Govermment certainly can do more.

“The Micro, Small and Medium size businesses, who drive our economy, were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses. Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of the ordinary Nigerians.

“They engaged suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting.

“In the process, the ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“In the states where the houses have been completed, we have issued maintenance contracts to small businesses to ensure that the estates are maintained and kept in good repair.

“These are jobs that did not exist that we have created. Of course we must not overlook the capital appreciation of the value of the adjoining land and the income benefit to the land owners from our

investment in infrastructure,” Buhari said.

The president also appreciated the government and people of Kwara

State for their cooperation towards the successful completion and the

commissioning of the project, adding that it would help improve and promote welfare of the people of the State.

Earlier, in his speech presented by Head of Department, Public Building in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Architect Solomon Labafilo, the Minister, Raji Fashola (SAN), said that the breakdown of the housing units include; 48 units of 2-bedroom bungalow; 20 units of 3-bed room bungalow; 4 units Of 1-bedroom.

4 units of 3-bedroom (using stabilized earth).

The minister, who said that the building contracts were awarded in November 2016 at a total cost of N728,486,730.96, added that the infrastructure contracts were awarded in May 2017 at a total cost of N619,261,760.07.

“Road, drains and asphalt finishing N446,161,616.07, electricity supply and installation of 500 Kva transformers-N85,103,319.00, and motorised borehole – N87,996,825.00,” he added.