NHRC Pledges Commitment To Enforcement Of Women’s Rights

The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, has assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to promote gender equality and enforce women’s rights in line with the Maputo Protocol.

This was contained in a statement by Ojukwu yesterday in Abuja to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Maputo Protocol.

Ojukwu said the protocol is an essential instrument for the advancement of women’s rights on the African continent.

He added that this event is a significant milestone and acknowledges the strides made towards gender equality in the African Continent.

“The protocol offers protection from discrimination, gender-based violence, harmful practices, armed conflicts, disabilities, and distress amongst others.

“ It further offers guarantee to African women ‘s right to dignity, integrity and security of person, equality in marriage and before the law, political participation, social welfare and economic empowerment, inheritance, sustainable development, health and reproductive rights,” he said.