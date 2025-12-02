The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the media to intensify public awareness on digital violence, warning that the country was witnessing a disturbing rise in technology-facilitated abuses, especially against women and girls.

The Commission made the appeal on Tuesday during an advocacy visit to the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of activities marking the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Kaduna.

Advertisement

The NHRC team was led by Principal Investigative Officer, Murjanatu Tsoho Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said recent data and cases handled by the Commission showed that incidents of blackmail, image-based abuse, extortion, online threats, and digital harassment, were increasing at a worrying rate.

She noted that many victims, particularly women, endured silent suffering due to fear of stigma, family backlash, or societal judgement.

Citing a recent case, she narrated how a nurse was blackmailed for more than two years by a man who threatened to post her private photographs online.

According to her, the victim was forced to surrender her monthly salary throughout the period.

“No one should be made to go through that. Shame and fear often prevent victims from reporting,” she stated.

The NHRC official explained that while the Commission continued to respond to cases of domestic and physical violence, digital abuse requires urgent attention because perpetrators now exploit technology to intimidate, extort, or destroy victims’ reputations.

She added that some victims become so overwhelmed that they consider harmful responses, which she said must never be encouraged.

Abdullahi outlined the services the Commission offer to victims, including free complaints lodging, investigations, referrals to appropriate law-enforcement units, and counselling. She said the NHRC collaborates with relevant security and regulatory agencies to ensure perpetrators are traced and prosecuted.

She urged citizens facing any form of digital harassment to speak out and report immediately, rather than engage in self-blame or remain silent out of fear. She emphasised the need for parents to monitor minors’ device usage, supervise online activities, and apply parental-control tools to prevent exploitation.

Responding, hairman of the Kaduna State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Abdulgafar Alabelewe, reaffirmed the union’s long-standing partnership with the Commission.

He appealed to the NHRC to promptly share verified reports so the media can help drive justice and accountability.

Alabelewe added that the NUJ would intensify public enlightenment on digital safety during the 16 Days of Activism, using its various platforms to educate the public on the dangers of online abuse and how victims can seek help.

He said continued collaboration between the NHRC and the NUJ would strengthen the protection of vulnerable groups and promote a safer society.