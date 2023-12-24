Tragedy struck Eastern Indonesia on Sunday as an explosion ripped through a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant, resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives and leaving 39 individuals injured, as reported by an official from the industrial park.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am local time at the PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel plant situated in the Morowali Industrial Park within Central Sulawesi province. According to a spokesperson for the complex, the current tally of victims stands at 51, with 12 fatalities and 39 others receiving medical treatment for various degrees of injuries.

Among the deceased were seven Indonesians and five foreign workers, all of whom were confirmed to be Chinese nationals, as disclosed by spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan.

Initial investigations indicate that the explosion took place during repair work on a furnace, igniting a flammable liquid and triggering a subsequent blast that also caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode.

Efforts to contain the fire were successful, with it being extinguished by Sunday morning, as stated in the official announcement.

The management of the industrial park expressed deep sorrow over the incident, especially for the affected families, mentioning that identified victims’ remains had been repatriated.

Distressing footage shared with AFP showcased billowing smoke emanating from the facility, accompanied by the presence of emergency services and workers gathered at the scene. A poignant image depicted the victims’ bodies arranged on orange body bags within a clinic at the complex.

Describing the severity of the situation, an anonymous worker at the industrial complex recounted, “Their faces were burnt, their clothes were all burnt.”

This catastrophe isn’t the first instance of turmoil at the Morowali Industrial Park. In January, two individuals, including a Chinese national, lost their lives during a riot at a nickel smelting plant within the same location, stemming from protests concerning safety conditions and remuneration.

Indonesia, known for frequent deadly fires due to lax safety measures, witnessed another fire at the same plant in June, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. These incidents have sparked apprehension regarding safety protocols at facilities operated by Chinese companies in the country.

The PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel plant is managed by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), a local unit of China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry.