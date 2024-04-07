Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM), has applauded the efforts of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas ( ANPA) for their continued commitment to providing free medical services to Nigerians across the states.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this when she received Executive Members of the Association led by their President Dr Chinyere Anyaogu at the NIDCOM Lagos Office, a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM said.

The NIDCOM Boss informed the delegation of the intention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration to engage with Nigerian Doctors in the Diaspora more strategically, adding that she expects more collaborations in due course.

She further commended the Association and other health professionals for coming to the country to build world class hospitals and also for emphasizing on Training and Capacity building for Healthcare Professionals during the ANPA’s Convention.

The Chairman/CEO, emphasized that NIDCOM would continue to work with the Association and encourage every state in the country to support what the Association is doing by adding value and making a difference.

She hoped for a bigger platform, under the Federal Ministry of Health for Diaspora Doctors to contribute their quota to healthcare development in the country and welcomed the idea that the 2025 Medical Mission and Convention would be hosted in Lagos.

Dr. Chinyere Anyaogu, president, ANPA, intimated the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, of the forthcoming ANPA Week Medical Mission to hold in Umuahia, Abia state.

She explained that the Association comprises professionals in different medical fields and sought for inter- disciplinary collaborations with healthcare professionals in the country, an arrangement which would eventually lead to transfer of knowledge from both parties and enhanced quality healthcare delivery in the country.

The ANPA President explained further that the medical interventions cover all medical areas in the healthcare system and many medical professionals would be participating with special emphasis on training and capacity building the statement.

The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) is a non-profit Organization whose vision is ‘a healthier Nigeria and healthier world’, an objective which is achieved through various medical missions and empowerment of relevant stakeholders to deliver quality healthcare in Nigeria and the global community.