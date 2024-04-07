The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended the leadership style of the Sokoto State governor, Ahmad Aliyu, for making smooth arrangements for this year’s Ramadan Tafsir.

The Sultan stated this at the closing of Tafsir led by Malam Umaru Ahmad Helele at Alu Magatakarda Jumu’at Mosque, Kofar Kware, Sokoto.

In a statement by Bashar Abubakar, media aide to Senator Wamakko, Sultan Abubakar also appreciated Mallam Helele for presenting a paper to all the Ulamas who conducted the Ramadan Tafsir at various places.

Sultan Sa’ad who noted that this year’s Tafsir were conducted by the scholars without harassing or abusing each other, further reiterated his several calls that Muslims should fear Allah in all their dealings as that is the only way one could be safe from any calamity.

The Sultan further commended the founder of the Mosque, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for his support toward the propagation of Islamic teachings, norms and values.

Mallam Helele, the lead translator of the Quran, said for the past 16 years, they have been using a book written by one of the Sokoto jihadists, Mallam Abdullahi Gwandu, titled “Tafsir Jalalain”, to preach during Tafsir, but this year’s 1445/2024, they successfully finished it.

He expressed appreciation for all those who contributed to the success of the Tafsir.

Mallam Umar Ahmad Helele also reemphasized the need for prayers for leaders at all levels for the guidance and help from Allah.