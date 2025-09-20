The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Captain Kelechi Ndukwe, a Nigerian-American naval officer, on his elevation to the rank of Commodore in the United States Navy.

Ndukwe, who now serves as Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60, and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65, will oversee US Navy destroyer operations across Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He is currently based in Rota, Spain.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by its spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, NiDCOM described the promotion as a landmark achievement that brings pride to Nigeria and its diaspora community.

“This outstanding accomplishment makes Nigeria, the international naval community, and Nigerians living abroad proud,” the Commission said.

NiDCOM recalled that in April 2021, Ndukwe made history when he became the first Nigerian-American to command a US Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey (DDG-97).

According to the Commission, led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Ndukwe’s rise reflects “resilience, discipline, and excellence,” values it said continue to define the success of Nigerians making strides globally.

“The promotion of Commodore Ndukwe symbolises the diaspora community’s beneficial influence and the boundless potential of Nigerians around the world,” the statement added.

The Commission extended its “warm congratulations” to Ndukwe, praising his professionalism and leadership in advancing global maritime security.