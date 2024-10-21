Advertisement

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has increased efforts to leverage satellite technology for Nigeria’s sustainable development and driving impact across diverse sectors by bridging the digital divide.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs. Nkechi Jane Egerton-Idehen, made this statement at a press conference during the Nigerian Satellite Week in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, which has the theme

“Empowering Nigeria’s Digital Future: Innovation in Satellite Technology and Entrepreneurship.”

The NIGCOMSAT boss said the event aims to unbundle and showcase the potential of satellite technology for Nigeria, stressing that this will progress the nation’s economy, security, healthcare, education, and more while fostering connections and partnerships.

She said, “Our goal is to ensure that satellite technology becomes a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sustainable future, driving impact across diverse sectors, even in the most remote areas.”

Egerton-Idehen emphasised that the event represents a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s satellite and space industry as stakeholders gather to explore how communication satellites can drive the country’s sustainable development across various industries and initiatives.

“This event was created to bring together experts, industry players, investors, policy leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, locally and internationally.

“The Nigerian Satellite Week is designed to be more than just a platform for discussions; it’s a springboard for action. Each day of this event has been meticulously planned to highlight critical areas where satellite technology can revolutionise our nation,” she added.

Speaking further on the Stakeholders’ Forum, which took place on Thursday in Abuja, she said it was critical for in-depth dialogue and collaboration.

“We will engage with thought leaders, policymakers, regulators, and industry players to explore how satellites can serve as a bridge to Nigeria’s digital economy,” she explained.

She also highlighted the upcoming Agency’s Accelerator Demo Day on Friday, where startups from the 9-month accelerator program will showcase their innovative solutions, stressing that these startups represent the future of Nigeria’s space sector.

“This is the day we will witness entrepreneurship and innovation in action, with pitches from startups ready to transform the industry. We’ll also have fireside chats and panels discussing the role of public-private partnerships and entrepreneurship in driving space sector growth.

“This week is not just about conversations in rooms; it’s about inspiring action long after the weekends. It’s about taking the next step—moving from dialogue to action.

“I urge every attendee, stakeholder, and partner—to fully engage, not just during the event but beyond it. We need every sector of society to understand and support the satellite industry if we are to unlock its potential for national development truly,” Egerton-Idehen noted.