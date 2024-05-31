Ad

Niger State government has commenced the airlift of pilgrims from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 hajj.

Over 400 intending pilgrims, including state officials, were airlifted yesterday from Minna to the holy land as the first batch.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, who addressed the pilgrims, urged them to pray for peace and prosperity in the state and the country in general.

He also advised them to be good ambassadors of the state and the country while in the holy land, explaining that the state government had paid $200 per pilgrim for ram slaughtering (Hidiya)

While advising them to desist from spending extravagantly, Governor Bago also encouraged them to channel any challenge they might encounter to the State Amirul Hajj or the chairman of the Hajj Commission.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being instrumental to completing the airport terminal, which he said has paved the way for the license to airlift intending pilgrims from Minna to the holy land. This exercise stopped at the airport five years ago.

The State Amirul Hajj and Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Attahiru Gunna II, expressed gratitude to the governor for the tireless efforts to ensure the safe airlifting of the pilgrims.

From the itinerary, 3,223 pilgrims from Niger State are expected to be airlifted for this year’s hajj with eight flights.