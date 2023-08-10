Niger Crisis: Islamic Council, Catholic Bishops Warn Against Military Invasion

More organisations, including Islamic leaders and Christian leaders, have voiced their support for a peaceful approach to resolving the crisis in Niger Republic following the military coup d’état that ousted President Muhammed Bazoum.

Yesterday, both the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Catholic Bishops in West Africa urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and, in particular, President Bola Tinubu to avoid military action in Niger due to the ugly consequences of armed conflict on the ordinary people.

The apex Islamic body, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, advised ECOWAS and President Tinubu to retrace their hard stance against the Republic of Niger.

The NSCIA, which gave the admonition in a statement issued by its deputy secretary-general, Prof. Salisu Shehu, yesterday, said such hard stance, including economic sanctions, are counter-productive and will eventually end in futility.

According to the NSCIA, both Nigerians and Nigeriens share common history and borders; therefore, imposing more stringent sanctions against Niger will have negative socio-economic implications – more pain and difficulties for the suffering masses – while the junta, with control of state resources, can live in comfort.

The Council observes with dismay that although the military junta in Niger has remained defiant, ECOWAS has just lately further imposed more stringent sanctions against it. But it is well known that such kinds of economic sanctions are counter-productive and eventually end in futility. It is the masses that do suffer the pains and difficulties of the sanctions while the junta that seizes power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence. The Council therefore, calls on ECOWAS and in particular, the Nigerian Government to retrace their steps in this regard to avoid correcting wrong with another,” NSCIA’s statement read in part.

NSCIA also reminded President Tinubu who is spearheading the imposition of sanctions on Niger that thousands of Nigerian refugees are in Niger to whom the country provided succor and safe abode for several years now, insisting that, that rare hospitality and kindness should not be reciprocated with measures that would cause disaffection, breed hate and hostility and aggravate the sufferings of the downtrodden people across both sides of the borders.

“While it is understandable that the leadership of both ECOWAS and Nigeria must preserve and protect democracy by discouraging forceful take-over of power through military coup d’état, the NSCIA strongly implores the federal government of Nigeria and, by extension, the leadership of ECOWAS to continue to tread the path of dialogue rather than resorting to violence. This is because violence does more harm than the intended good in any circumstance. Should violence break out in Niger, it is the helpless and hapless masses, who had already been devastated and impoverished by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world economy, that would pay the very costly price, not the coup plotters,” the statement added.

Similarly, Catholic Bishops under the auspices of Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA) has urged the authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to avoid the use of force to restore the constitutional regime in Niger Republic, expressing concern about the consequences of the proposed military intervention in the country.

RECOWA, which comprises all Catholic Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops in West Africa, also urged the sub-regional leaders to learn from what happened in Libya in 2011, describing it as a tragic example of the disastrous consequences for people’s lives, dignity and future.

The bishops expressed their concerns in a two-page letter addressed to the president of ECOWAS, Heads of State of ECOWAS and the Transitional Authorities in Niger, on August 7, calling for dialogue and reconciliation rather than belligerence and military response.

The letter, signed by the president of RECOWA and Bishop of Agboville, Most Rev. Alexis Touabli Youlo, is sequel to the military coup that displaced the democratically elected government of President Mohammed Bazoum in Niger Republic and the resolve of the ECOWAS Authority to deploy all means necessary, even the use of force, to restore the constitutional regime in Niger.

In the two-page letter, RECOWA canvassed pacifism rather belligerence in the management of the crisis, even as it invited every actor within the sub-region to show restraint, discernment and responsibility.

The letter read in part: “We, the Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops of the Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa, after consultations, are deeply concerned by the sub-regional tension linked to the political situation in Niger. Faced with the events currently unfolding in the sub-region, the lives of the people of West Africa are at stake.

“Keeping as our central vision the integrity of the people and emphasising respect for human dignity and a high sense of accountability to mankind, history and God the Creator, we affirm that nothing can justify the creation or facilitation of an environment that is destructive to our people.”

“We cannot remain silent in the face of such situations and must learn lessons to ensure that such events do not happen again, particularly with Niger as a potential epicentre of a similar crisis. As a Bishops’ conference, our mission is intimately linked to the Also, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has cautioned President Bola Tinubu not to adopt military action in addressing the impasse arising from the Niger coup.

The SMBLF, however, commended the President for pursuing negotiation with the coup leaders through the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, saying the process should be accelerated using other sources both within Nigeria and the neighbouring countries that can be of benefit to the cause.

The leaders of the southern and middle belt regions stated this in a statement jointly signed by leader of the forum, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark; leader of Afenifere Chief Ayo Adebanjo; president-general, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Pogu Bitrus; and national chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

The SMBLF leaders, who condemned the removal of the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, said, “We discourage the temptation to adopt military means to force the illegal government out of power. From our judgment, such a move will be resisted sternly by forces both within Niger and Nigeria.

“It is important to note that several of our Nigerian communities in the extreme north do not see Niger as mere neighbours but enjoy a lot of traditional and cultural ties. In those border areas, there is no difference between a Nigerian and a Nigerien.

“There are tenable concerns that if war comes, normal lives will be disrupted in the border communities, insecurity will increase, and there will be an influx of refugees. From our previous experience of wars, in Chad, such refugees do not stop at the border areas but penetrated the fartherm