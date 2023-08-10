Professional Certificate Now Mandatory For Promotion In NSCDC

Men and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are to henceforth attend mandatory continuous professional development programmes to qualify for promotion in line with the career progression policy document of the federal government.

The commandant-general, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, stated this yesterday in Abuja during his 2nd Commandant-General’s Quarterly Conference with zonal and state commandants as well as heads of departments.

Audi who stressed that there is no profession that does not have a gate-keeping measure, further buttressed that it is now mandatory for personnel to produce their professional certificate as part of criteria to obtain promotion or remain stagnant.

This is even as he disclosed that operatives of the Corps have destroyed over 100 illegal refineries across the country under his watch.

He said, “In the vast landscape of careers, it’s all too common to find ourselves ensnared in the clutches of professional stagnation. We become caught in a cycle where progress feels elusive, lacking the momentum and growth we crave. However, with the right training and actionable strategies, it’s possible to break free from this plateau.”

The NSCDC boss who also described the new policy as a wake-up call needed to ignite promotion and reignite officers professional path, called on its officers and men to embrace the opportunity if they must grow.

The CG, also instructed all zonal and state commandants, to in line with the Presidential order, rejig and re-energise the Corps anti-vandal and intelligence units for impressive results.

Other giant strides of the Corps within the period under review, as reeled out by the NSCDC boss are ; the arrest of over 200 suspects involved in vandalism, the Safe School Programme, among others.

He lamented that criminals were targeting public infrastructures and national wealth, and thus, charged his officers to double their efforts in tackling such challenges.

According to him, “As the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, we are obligated to key into this policy direction by further strengthening our anti-vandalization drive.

“I am, therefore, issuing a fresh order to all state commandants to rejig and reenergize your anti-vandal and intelligence units to effectively execute this Presidential Order.”

He added that the Corps had prioritised training and retraining, and gone a step further to procure modern operational and communication equipment to enhance their capacity.