The Niger Delta Development Ministry has denied the alleged bias in its distribution of its 2024 budgetary allocation to states in the region.

The allegation was made by the state chapter of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The group raised concerns over what it perceived as an inequitable distribution of projects, particularly the concentration in non-oil producing areas at the expense of other senatorial districts in Edo State.

But the ministry in a statement signed by the special assistant on media to the minister of Niger Delta, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, emphasised the distinction between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Niger Delta Development Ministry.

He said the NDDC focuses on oil-producing areas, the ministry’s mandate spans the entire region, aiming to address holistic developmental needs.

Omo-Ikirodah said in addressing claims of skewed project concentration, the ministry highlighted that budgetary allocations are made through careful consideration, with an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and the equitable distribution of resources.

“The ministry cautioned against prioritising a narrow agenda, specifically a perceived Benin-centric approach, over the overarching development of Edo State.

Such an approach, it argued, not only risks undermining principles of fairness and equity but also fosters division among senatorial districts.

“Funds designated for the development of oil-producing areas, the Ministry clarified, are managed through the NDDC.

“Additionally, the 13 per cent derivation fund, as outlined in the Nigerian constitution, is directed to oil-producing communities via state governments,” he said.

The ministry urged PANDEF to conduct a thorough inquiry into the utilization of direct derivation funds by the state government and the Edo representative in the NDDC, both originating from Benin.