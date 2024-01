A former Kogi State Governor Capt Idris Wada has commended his successor, Governor Yahaya Bello, for his notable achievements in the state, especially in the areas of security, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Wada, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who handed over to Bello in 2016, said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Bello, who will be handing over to the Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo this week.

Wada said his visit to Bello in Abuja was specifically aimed at commending Governor Bello for his stewardship since he assumed office in 2016 and to convey his best wishes for his future endeavours.

He also pledged his full support for the incoming administration in the state.

The incumbent and his predecessor also discussed state affairs, the challenges of governance at various levels, particularly within Kogi State, and broader security issues.

Governor Bello, while welcoming former Governor Wada to his Zone 4 residence, in Abuja, described him as an exemplary leader and a statesman of progressive qualities.

He acknowledged the challenges the former governor faced during his tenure and commended the diligent efforts made within the constraints of available resources, particularly given the unique political challenges of Kogi State.

“Sir, I feel deeply honoured to host you in my house, and I want to express my gratitude for all you have done, both within and outside your time in office as governor. Those of us following your footsteps are proud of your statesmanship and exemplary leadership. Your humility, fear of God and progressive qualities are virtues everyone speaks of.

“I pray that God continues to guide and protect you with good health. As you are aware, I will be handing over to the Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the transition event is scheduled for next week Saturday. Ododo will need our support to succeed for the overall interest of the state. I want to thank you for this honour sir,” the Governor stated.

Abejide, who is currently representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended Governor Bello for what he described as his notable achievements during his administration and declared his support for the Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, during the visit.

The ADC candidate, who was received by Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor-elect, Ododo, noted that it was the right of every citizen of constitutional qualification to run for an election but that when the result is declared and a winner has emerged, that should mark the end of politics.

He said all candidates in the November 11 governorship election were qualified Kogi citizens but that only one could be elected and that was the person God had chosen at that time, adding that he would support Ododo to succeed in the interest of the people of Kogi State.

“Your Excellency, let me congratulate my brother, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor-elect of our dear state once again. We all ran a good race and we also believe that at the end of it, only one candidate will emerge and we have Ododo as that candidate today. My participation in politics is about the people and once elections are over, all issues around it must be put behind to forge a progressive administration.

“The interest of our people supercedes that of individuals. I will support Ahmed Usman Ododo to succeed in the interest of our people,” he said.

Hon Abejide also commended the Governor-elect for striving to ensure peace and tranquility, noting that prior to the election in 2023, one factor that counted for the governor-elect was his ability to talk to and bring many people on board his team.

While welcoming the governorship candidate to his Abuja residence, Governor Bello reiterated the importance of unity in the quest for realising the state’s vast potential.

Reflecting on the abundance of natural and human resources bestowed upon Kogi by God, he warned that without unity, it could become a proverbial scenario of “when two brothers fight, strangers will inherit their property.”

Governor Bello commended Abejide for playing politics without bitterness, saying Ododo, who would be sworn in in exactly a week, would require the support of every citizen of the state to succeed.

On his part, the Governor-elect stressed that the consolidation and continuity of good governance in Kogi State demanded the collective contributions of all stakeholders.

He urged everyone to view the development of the state as a shared responsibility.