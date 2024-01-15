A coalition of women groups in the Niger Delta region has commended the current management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for providing what it called a transparent and focused leadership for the Commission.

The coalition, under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Women Leaders (CNDWL), disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The statement, which was jointly signed by Lady Ann-kio Briggs and Ambassador Tombra Kasikoro Kiloprite, national leader and secretary, respectively, specifically commended the NDDC managing director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for providing quality and focused leadership style.

Urging stakeholders of the region to give their support to the NDDC board and management to enable them succeed in their given assignment, the coalition warned that they will not tolerate any attempt by anyone to run down the leadership strides of the board.

The statement noted that for the first time, Niger Delta women were seeing visionary leadership in the helm of affairs of NDDC as they were carried along in the scheme of things by the commission.

The coalition appreciated the management of the interventionist agency for the cash gifts and other packages during the 2023 end of year festivities, and called on all those who mean well for the region to queue behind the current NDDC management that is changing the previous narrative.

The statement read in part: “We have some developmental plans and projects that will better the lives of women in the Niger Delta, and we want to do this by partnering with developmental and governmental agencies to ensure that women in rural communities are empowered.

“Also, we call on all Niger Deltans to give the NDDC board the needed support to succeed, because over time, we’ve been clamouring for the constitution of the board, and since Mr. President has yielded to the yearnings of the people of the region and given us such kind-hearted personalities to run the NDDC, we must work with them to fulfil the mandate given to them.

“NDDC board has been addressing critical sectors of our region since they came onboard and the cooperation amongst them so far shows that they have the development of the region at heart.

“The programmes they are introducing have direct bearing on the people, and that is one of the things that can help to improve the standard of living of the people.

“Their community-based approach is commendable because it’s at the community level that we see poverty biting very hard and we are committed to working with the government towards building a safe and peaceful Niger Delta where businesses can thrive, and we urge all to work together rather than heating up the polity.”