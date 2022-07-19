Niger State government in partnership with a private pharmaceutical firm is targeting 16,700 children under five years for deworming.

Wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello who flagged off the programme to coincide with First Round May/June 2022 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), in Minna said the state government is open to partnership for better health care delivery.

She assured that government will continue to sustain its health care services that required priority attention through partnership with relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Dr Abubakar said all resources will be provided for the wellbeing and health care services of the people and urged women to take advantage of the free services of Save Motherhood and Vaccination Services, and healthy lifestyle to ensure a healthy living.

The regional sales coordinator, Northern Nigeria of Biomedical Pharmaceutical Limited, Adams Abdullahi Danjuma, said as part of its corporate social responsibility the firm is assisting to deworm 16,700 children under 5 years in Niger State out of 25000 targeted for the country.

Danjuma noted that the partnership was geared towards improving the children’s nutritional intake for better health and growth while commending the state government for the collaboration.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Sani Abdullahi Galadima called on the state government to ensure the provision of human resources and prompt payment of counterpart funding to enhance effective and efficient service delivery.