A group under the aegis of the Forum of Concerned Nigerians (FCN) has described governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom as one Nigerian leader who has chosen to be the voice of the voiceless.

It therefore admonished the federal government not to attempt to silence him because it would amount to the government silencing most hapless Nigerians.

The group who made this known during a press conference in Makurdi through its spokesperson Peter Shande, lamented that in view of the catalogue of threats, attacks and other negative things thrown at Governor Ortom, they found the alarm concerning his safety very timely, compelling and urgent.

Governor Ortom had raised the alarm during a visit to Washington DC, United States about threats to his life even as he urged Nigerians and international community to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible should anything happen to him.

“We therefore urge the international community not to treat the Governor’s call with levity. Nigeria is too important in the African continent and comity of nations to be allowed to become a failed state simply because of the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We expect the United States, the United Kingdom and other world powers to intervene in the security situation in Nigeria without further delay adding that establishing a Special Envoy on Nigeria will be a good place to begin.

“We will not fail to warn the Presidency that we are watching keenly, and nothing must happen to the Benue State Governor, because Ortom represents the suffering and marginalized people of this country who are being slaughtered like animals by terrorists on daily basis,” the group said.

The group also warned that “no one has the monopoly of violence and the capacity to sponsor smear campaigns against any Nigerian and as a group of concerned Nigerians, we elect to join Ortom on this timely and patriotic calls.”

According to the group they have carefully watched the federal government who has been serially using the media to threaten and vilify the person and office of the Benue State Governor, adding that this is unacceptable.