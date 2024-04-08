Niger State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development to finance four major projects to the tune of $114 million.

The state government in a statement issued in Minna, the state capital yesterday indicated that the MoU was signed at the ECOWAS Investment Forum (EIF) in Lome, Togo.

The statement from both the chief press secretary Bologi Ibrahim and the special adviser on digital communication to the governor Abdulberqy Ebbo indicated that the projects to be financed included the construction of the Madalla-Suleja -Maje dual carriage road at $30 million, and the construction of Madalla Green Economic Market at $11 million.

Others are the construction/conversion of the former secretariat into School of Medical and Health Sciences at S40 million and construction of eight international trailer parks in Mokwa, Tafa, Lambata, Bida, Makera, Dikko, Tagina and Kontagora at the sum of $43 million.

The state government was represented at the event by the commissioner for finance, Lawal Adamu Maikano, and Sammy Adigun, chairman of Niger Foods while the ECOWAS Bank was represented by Dr. Olagunju Olalekan Ashimolowo, vice president of operations, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, DBA, president and chairman of the board of directors among others.

The government said, “It is a deliberate plan to streamline the ongoing transformation of Niger state by opening up new opportunities for investment promotion in the region, accelerate the infrastructure advancement which will create much job opportunities, improve the health sector and bring the ‘New Niger’ agenda of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to fruition.”