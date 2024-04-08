The senator representing Niger South senatorial district in the National Assembly on the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Peter Ndalikali Jiya, has tasked members of the party in the state to pursue the path of honesty and justice for the progress of the party.

Senator Jiya who spoke at stakeholders meeting at the weekend in Bida sought the support of the people of Niger South senatorial district for effective service delivery.

The senator also urged party supporters and others to always work in the interest of the party and the general well-being of the populace which he added is the core value of democracy that enhances development.

While lauding the party members for their continued support to the only PDP senator from the state, he urged them to eschew bitterness and hatred to build a better society for all.

He said, “Let me categorically state that I would always stand for the progress of our party and the general interest of our people as I would advise us to seek honesty and justice in the pursuit of progress for our Senatorial District.”

Also, the member representing Lavun/Mokwa/ Edati federal constituency, Mr Joshua Audu Gana, stressed the need for discipline in the party and called on members to practice hard work, honesty and patience in the pursuit of progress for the senatorial zone.

Members and stakeholders at the occasion stressed the need for speedy delivery of democratic dividends to sustain the popularity of the party in the senatorial district.