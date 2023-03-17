Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has appointed and sworn in eight new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

The ceremony was presided over by the governor at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello in his address to the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries charged them to be meticulous in the discharge of their duties and bring their wealth of experiences to bear on their duties.

He enjoined them to assist the commissioners in the various ministries they would be assigned in achieving optimal results by providing proper guidance and advice as well as monitoring the activities of their subordinates.

“This is an appointment that requires a lot of leadership skills, patience, and tolerance. And your experience will come to bear,” he said.

The governor implored the new permanent secretaries to live up to the expectations of their new positions, especially as the accounting officers of their various Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs).

He commended the remarkable improvement attained by the civil servants in the state as well as the support they have given to his administration over the years.

The governor added that the civil servants have been of good conduct as they should saying “there has been a remarkable improvement in service delivery since the administration came to be, but that doesn’t mean that there is no room for improvement.”

He congratulated the new permanent secretaries, pointing out that they were carefully selected based on their track records and good characters.

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries are; Aminu Aliyu Goro, Hadiza Shiru, Aishatu Usman, and Umar Abubakar, others are Habib Abudulkadir, Sirajo Sa’id and Abdulrahim Tariq.