Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has sworn-in the new members of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission.

The governor presided over the swearing in ceremony as Senior Magistrate Court 7, Halima Yusuf administered oath of office and allegiance on the chairman and members of the state electoral body.

Bago congratulated the members of the electoral commission explaining that they were carefully chosen as elder statesmen because of their reputation and character having distinguished themselves in Niger State at all levels.

He said the oath of allegiance on the members of the Electoral Commission will now enable them to kickstart the process of the 2025 Local Government Council elections, urging them to start work immediately, assuring them that the state government will give them all the necessary support to succeed in achieving their mandate.

The chairman, Niger State Independent Electoral Commission Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam appreciated the farmer Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment.

He acknowledged that the task ahead of them is enormous considering that they are dealing with many political parties but assured the farmer Governor that they will not fail on their mandate as they will give in their best.

He also assured the state that the electoral body will abide by the stipulated guidelines outlined for the Electoral Commission.

The new Niger State Independent Electoral Commission has Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam as the Chairman, Barr. M.A. Liman as the Permanent Commissioner I, Nasiru Ubandiya Permanent Commissioner 2, and Yahaya Idris Abara as Permanent Commissioner 3.

Others are, Capt. Mohammed Baro Permanent Commissioner 4, Kabiru Tanko Zama as Permanent Commissioner 5, Barr. Amina Guar Permanent Commissioner 6, and Barr. Ahmed Borgu as Permanent Commissioner 7.

It will be recalled that the State executive, on the 23rd of December 2024, through correspondence to the State House of Assembly, got approval to reconstitute the State Independent Electoral Commission in accordance with the law setting up the commission.