The Niger State Government has debunked the report making the rounds on some blogs claiming that the government has through the state’s Liquor and Licensing Board, prohibited the sale of alcohol in nine Local Government Areas of the state, including Suleja.

The State Government emphasised that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, who has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centered projects across the state, never issued such a directive.

According to the State Governor, the Liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor; as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed.

“In light of the above, His Excellency, the Farmer Governor, has directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of this board by name Mohammed Ibrahim, and to understand the motives of the imposter and the reasons behind the pronouncement.

“We invite the good public and our friends in the media to ignore any such pronouncements and to, henceforth, seek clarification from known government officials who are authorized to speak for the state and government,” it stated.