The Niger State government has disclosed plans to collaborate with HarvestPlus to host the 10th edition of the Nutritious Food Fair to promote sustainable food systems and improve nutrition in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Bawa-Bosso, disclosed this during a press conference in Minna, saying the event was in partnership with HarvestPlus and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

He said the two-day event would hold on December 10 to 11, 2024, with the theme “Sustainable Food Systems: Our Collective Responsibility”.

Bawa-Bosso noted that the fair aligns with the state’s mission to foster a vibrant agricultural sector, providing a supportive environment for investments in nutritious foods.

“This milestone edition would bring together policymakers, researchers, farmers, SMEs and food processors to showcase innovations, exchange knowledge, and address the latest developments in nutritious foods,” he said.

He disclosed that over 100 exhibitors, government officials, private sector leaders, and over 5,000 attendees were expected at the fair.

The commissioner said the fair would serve as a platform for collective engagement, youth job creation, and business connections in the nutritious food sector.

Also, the Country Director of HarvestPlus, Dr Yusuf Fuad, said the Nutritious Food Fair, aimed to address nutrition challenges by bringing together critical stakeholders within the food and agricultural value chains to engage and advocate for improved nutrition sector investment across all levels.

He said the event would add value to Niger State economy and support small businesses and strengthen the value chain.

“Women will receive special attention, with a focus on improving healthy diets.

“A job creation clinic will also be set up, targeting young unemployed individuals to take advantage of suitable job opportunities and become self-reliant,” he said.

Similarly, Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry for Agriculture, Dr Matthew Ahmed, said the event would feature cooking competition across the three geopolitical zones and provide training for women on preparing nutritious meals for their families.

He added that the event would have significant impact on the state’s economy and youth employment, with over 6,000 jobs expected to be created for young people.

Also, Mr Lachang Faden, Project Manager Biofortification, GAIN, said the 2024 national demographic reported that 40 per cent of Nigerian children were stunted, adding that the event was to create awareness on consumption of nutritious foods.