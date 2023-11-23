In a significant diplomatic move, the head of the military regime in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has undertaken his first visit outside the country to Mali.

The purpose of this diplomatic mission was to engage in crucial discussions with Mali’s military leader, Colonel Assimi Goita.

The visit is first to be undertaken by the Nigerien military leader since forcefully taking over power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoun on July 26, 2023.

General Tchiani’s visit marked a notable development in regional relations, as the leaders of both neighbouring countries met to address mutual concerns and foster a collaborative approach to regional stability.

The meeting between General Tchiani and Colonel Goita aimed at strengthening existing ties and promoting dialogue on shared interests.

The diplomatic engagement holds the potential to shape the future trajectory of relations between Niger and Mali, as both leaders navigate complex regional challenges.