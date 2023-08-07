The ruling military junta in Niger Republic has reportedly closed the country’s airspace following the “threat of military intervention” by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the ultimatum issued to the junta by the regional bloc to restore toppled President Mohamed Bazoum to power ended on Sunday, August 6.

ECOWAS issued its ultimatum a week ago, and threatened the use of force if the coup plotters led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani failed to relinquish power by midnight Sunday (2300 GMT) and reinstal Bazoum, who they toppled on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.

“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighbouring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice,” the junta said in a statement released shortly before the deadline passed.

“Any attempt to violate the country’s airspace would meet with an “energetic and immediate response,” the statement added.

Reports on Monday said there were no aircraft operating in Niger’s skies, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

In a separate statement, the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) said there had been a “pre-deployment in preparation for intervention” made by two Central African countries, without naming them.

“Any state involved will be considered co-belligerent,” it warned.

Thousands of coup supporters had gathered Sunday in the capital Niamey to cheer on the CNSP.

At the 30,000-seat Seyni Kountche stadium, named after Niger’s first coup d’etat leader in 1974, CNSP leaders, including General Mohamed Toumba, greeted a jubilant crowd.

The venue was draped in Russian flags and supporters carried portraits of CNSP leaders.