Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has picked Mr Samuel Gomna as the running mate of the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Isa Liman Kantigi, for 2023 general elections.

The party candidate unveiled his running mate yesterday at the party secretariat in Minna, while the party was presenting certificates of return to its various candidates.

Samuel Gomna is a former chairman of Tafa local government area under Suleja Emirate Council and has been in the party since inception.

Kantigi during his remarks said Gomna was nominated after due consultations and guidance devoid of sentiment or discrimination but for the progress and cohesion of the state

He said if elected his administration would give priority to rural development to reduce rural urban migration and he will be there for the people of the state.

“I am ready to die for you all, I am ready to die for the common man to make sure you are protected,” he declared

Responding, Samuel Gomna accused the ruling APC in the country for playing lip service to ending the insurgency and assured that the party would bring to an end the current security challenges confronting the state and Nigeria if voted back to power again.

While accepting the nomination to serve the state with diligence and commitment he assured them of inclusiveness as they move forward.