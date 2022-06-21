Stakeholders have appealed to the federal government and related institutions and individuals to invest more in nuclear energy to facilitate Nigeria’s development.

Also, the director of manpower training capacity development, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Ebisomu Agedah, has stressed the need for the federal, state and the local governments to implement policies that will guarantee environmental sanitation, public health, food storage and oil and gas, radiation, electricity through nuclear energy for the benefits of the country.

Briefing the journalists after a two-day workshop organised by Nigeria Young Generation Nuclear in Abuja, with the theme: “Step Up Nuclear, It’s Nuclear Walk,” he said the commission had contributed tremendously in time of manpower training capacity building among the different stakeholders in the sectors.

Agedah said the training had produced vibrant young engineers, indigenous scientist, captain of industries, expert, will dept understanding of nuclear energy technologist for effective planning management and sustainable implementations of the national nuclear energy program to secure the application of nuclear energy technologist across the globe, he said.”

Earlier, the president of Nigeria Young Generation Nuclear (NYGN), Mr Mbazor Jeremiah, while marking his remarks canvases on the federal government to invest through Nuclear Energy to solve electricity power supply challenges in the country, implementing policies for private institution to key in for betterment of the country.

According to him, the nuclear energy has improved our lives in many ways improving the wellbeing and prosperity people’ by reducing of poverty among our teeming youths, eradication of poverty, addressing the climate change challenges, diagnosis of patients, and treatment of cancers diseases for nations development.

“He also said that nuclear energy is not just to provide electricity supply alone but also go along way in providing viable solution to our institutions, agricultural revolution, food securities, radiation, and improvement of economy development across Sahara African region,” he said.

Mbazor emphasised that the objective of the Nuclear Energy transmission is to explore, exploit energy for peaceful applications in all its ramifications for socioeconomic development of Nigeria, particularly in the areas of sufficient electricity generation, food agriculture, security water resources management, environmental and climate change challenges, he said.

Through Nuclear Energy transmission Nigeria and African countries, will be able to compete with the others development countries such China, United States of America, Japan, Germany, Indian and etc, for maximum sufficient guarantee of Technology, security, engineering sciences to achieve national goals.

“In order to address national grid collapse, he appealed to the federal, state, local government and National Assembly, as a nation, to come up with the roadmap framework, towards drawing attention on Nuclear Energy transmission to maximum electricity power supply across the country,” he said.