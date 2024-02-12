The government of the Niger Republic has placed a ban on all flights coming from or going into neighbouring Nigeria.

Also, the Republic of Niger announced the opening of its airspace to all national and international commercial flights, effective immediately.

The new directive specified that commercial flights passing over Nigerien airspace without landing will not be affected by these restrictions. Nevertheless, it is mandatory for all flights operating within Niger’s airspace to have their ADS-B and/or radar transponders operational throughout the duration of the flight.

In the press statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the government of Niger said that, “The airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights from ground to unlimited, except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria.

“These restrictions do not affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerian airspace without landing there. However, it is recalled that ads-b and/or radar transporders must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger Republic.”

It added that the country’s airspace continues to remain closed for all military, operational, and special flights, saying these types of flights will only be permitted with prior authorization from the competent authorities.

It said that the circular specifically concerns Niger and Nigeria and does not revoke any existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in force.

LEADERSHIP reports that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and neighbour Niger Republic became sour following the July 26, 2023 coup detat ousting President Mohammed Bazoum by the Nigerien Junta.