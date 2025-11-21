Lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, has condemned attacks and kidnappings of school children in Niger State.

Karimi attributed the abductions to mischief makers aimed at discrediting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Niger School abduction was coming barely days after 25 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Kebbi State, and after terrorists invaded a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, abducting several worshippers, while several others were killed

However, while urging Nigerians to have faith in the government of the day, Senator Karimi emphasised that President Tinubu is committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

The Senator also called on state governments to establish Community Security Agencies as part of first-line defense to complement national efforts in securing communities.

He further stressed the importance of citizens’ involvement in defending their communities and sharing information with security agencies.

Senator Karimi said the attacks on schools and abduction of school children were part of a broader pattern of insecurity in Nigeria that is rearing its ugly head, assuring that perpetrators’ plans will fail.