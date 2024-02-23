Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, said the state has secured $20 million from Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL, a World Bank-assisted tree planting programme.

The governor disclosed this when he received Forum of Permanent Secretary at the Government House, Minna yesterday.

He said the project is part of the agriculture and green economy policies which he is determined to achieve.

Bago said Niger State has set the pace in agriculture and was ready to take it further as land clearing is ongoing in many areas for irrigation and dry season mechanised farming.

He called on them to liaise with the Ministry of Lands and other relevant MDAs for the establishment of civil service farms in all local government areas of the state so that after retirement they can continue with agriculture.

The governor said that the government will support all-inclusive agriculture hence, people can venture into other aspects of animal husbandry and aquaculture not just crop production.

He acknowledged that he has stepped on toes, but that it was not a personal vendetta but that it was out of the desire to build a New Niger, adding that he will not hesitate to step on more toes in order to take the state to greatness.