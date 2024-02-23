Kano State government has inaugurated a 16- Member Committee to tackle trespass and land encroachment around some schools in the state.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday, the state commissioner for education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa, explained that the committee was formed following series of complaints received by government on the problems of trespass and land encroachment at some schools by unpatriotic individuals.

The commissioner, represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Hajiya Kubra Imam, highlighted the terms of reference given to the committee which includes identifying schools affected with trespass or encroachment by individuals, community or any organization in the state and examining the level of encroachment in the vulnerable schools.

Other terms of references, according to the commissioner are identifying schools that did not have parameter wall fencing, handling any issue that might have risen in the course of the committee’s findings as well as coming out with appropriate recommendations on the committee’s findings.

The ministry’s director of public enlightenment, Balarabe Kiru, in a statement quoted the commissioner to have advised people who engaged in illegal development at some schools in the state to vacate with immediate effect or face government action.