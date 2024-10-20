Advertisement

Niger State government has secured an investment worth over N1.094 trillion in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) from Chinese firms to boost agricultural productivity and make the state a hub for agro-industrial processing.

The commissioner for commerce and investment, Aminu Suleiman Takuma, disclosed this at the ground-breaking and signing at the project at Government House, Minna yesterday.

He noted that the state was on track to reposition itself as a major player in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, driven by the vision of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

He said, “We have taken a significant step towards transforming the agricultural sector through a partnership with Chinese investors and have secured an investment worth $684 million (N1.094 trillion) in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) from China Overseas Engineering Group Company Limited (COVEC) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC)”.

“This milestone agreement was signed during the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), marking a major breakthrough in the state’s efforts to boost our economy and to create job opportunities for about five thousand women and youths.” he said.

He further disclosed that the state government had a crucial meeting with the African Development Bank (AfDB) team, COVEC and CREC to discuss the implementation plan for the SAPZ development.