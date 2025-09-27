The Galadima Raban Nupe and Coordinator of Chieftaincy Affairs to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, Alh. Gimba Abubakar, is dead.

Abubakar died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

A family source disclosed that the late aide to Governor Bago was hale and hearty on Friday and was going about his normal business without any sign of ailment to suggest his death.

“He left for hospital on his own this morning only for us to be informed later that he is dead,” the source said.

The late Abubakar said to be in his early 50s is survived by three wives and children.

Meanwhile, Governor Bago has expressed shock over the demise of the Galadima Raban Nupe, describing him as a disciplined and dedicated man who stood for righteousness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor condoled the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, over the loss.