A 17-year-old girl identified as Elizabeth yesterday died in Koroka, a suburb of Minna in Niger State while trying to fetch water from a stream for domestic use.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the people of Koroka community have been without pipe borne water due to ongoing construction works in the area.

The residents depend on the nearby stream near a fish pond for their domestic needs.

A resident told our correspondent that the girl and others had gone to the stream with her younger sister to fetch water.

An eyewitness, Zakari Musa, said, “The elder sister of the girl ran to me to help rescue her drowning sister. It took almost one hour of search before the body was recovered by some youths.”

Residents urged the government to urgently provide other sources of potable water for them in order to reduce the risk they face daily searching for water.