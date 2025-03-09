As the world marks the International Women’s Day 2025, the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has acknowledgd the resilience, achievements and contributions of women across all sectors.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action” highlights the progress made in gender equality and the need for continued efforts to break barriers and create opportunities for women.

According to the council, women in journalism, governance and other sectors have continued to defy limitations, proving that leadership is driven by competence, vision and determination rather than gender.

The NUJ FCT acknowledged the growing representation of women in decision-making roles and reaffirmed its commitment to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for female professionals.

The council’s commitment to gender inclusivity is further reflected in the election of Grace Ike as the first female chairperson of the NUJ FCT Council.

Her emergence after 41 years is a significant milestone, demonstrating the evolving role of women in journalism and leadership. Ike’s victory serves as an inspiration to women within and beyond the media industry, reinforcing the message that leadership is about vision and ability, not gender.

The chairman said, in the political scene, International Women’s Day (IWD) should be more than just a symbolic occasion but a time for women to truly support one another, both publicly and privately.

“It’s time to move beyond lip-service and stop playing to the gallery. A woman who chooses to abandon her fellow women in an electoral contest, aligning herself with men instead, is not embodying the true essence of womanhood just like the FCT NUJ election.

“Women play a key role in elections, not only as voters but as leaders, candidates, and agents of change. Their participation can reshape the political landscape and challenge the status quo. However, when women choose to betray their own kind for personal gain or political advantage, they undermine the solidarity and progress that are crucial for societal transformation.

“This is a moment for introspection, a time to purge ourselves of any past wrongs, retrace our steps, and make restitution. It’s an opportunity to turn a new leaf and genuinely stand in solidarity with one another, especially in the political arena, where women’s collective power is both needed and invaluable.

“I want to use this medium to call on leaders, federal government, well meaning Nigerians to invest in promoting women’s rights and gender equality. The importance of creating opportunities for more women to step into leadership positions cannot be over emphasised.

“The barriers of the past no longer define us. This milestone is not just mine; it belongs to every woman who dares to challenge the norm,” she said.

The NUJ FCT Council also called on stakeholders to continue supporting and empowering women, ensuring they have access to platforms where they can contribute meaningfully to societal development.

“As more women take up leadership roles, the impact is evident in journalism, governance, and various other fields, where their contributions are shaping policies, narratives, and progress.

“On this International Women’s Day, the NUJ FCT Council stand in solidarity with women worldwide, celebrating their achievements and advocating for a future where leadership knows no gender,” the chairman added.