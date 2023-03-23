Niger State government will ensure that the state pilgrims are airlifted from Minna during this year’s Hajj operation.

The executive secretary of the state’s pilgrims board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, stated this during a facility tour of Minna International Airport by some officials of the National Civil Aviation Authority from Abuja.

He said the aim of the facility inspection tour by the NCAA officials was to ascertain the condition of some facilities at the airport.

Lapai said the tour would help to identify areas that need urgent attention by either the federal or state government before the commencement of the 2023 Hajj operations.

The areas inspected by the officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority at the Minna Airport, include; safety, navigation, runway, screening machines, departure hall and the entire vicinity of the airport.

The Minna International Airport was denied operation during last year’s hajj because of the poor condition of the airport.