Niger To Demolish Houses Hosting Drugs Cartel

Niger State governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has ordered that the building of anyone found to be selling drugs and housing cartels should be confiscated by the state government and demolished.

He stated this in Minna, the state capital when he donated 20 operational vehicles to security agencies to curb crimes in the Minna metropolis.

Bago, who inaugurated the vehicles at the Government House Minna, expressed concern over the security challenges faced in the state capital and said he was optimistic that the vehicles would help curb the menace.

He gave matching order to the security agencies to go after the hoodlums and bring them to book, adding that anybody that is found selling drugs, his building should be confiscated and demolished.

He said this is intended to flush out the hoodlums and criminal elements within the metropolis in particular and the state as a whole, saying that they have realised that a lot of drug trafficking and drug-related issues are happening in Minna and therefore anybody that is warehousing drug dealers or cartel in his premises does so at his own risk.