Nigeria Air: EFCC Invites Sirika For Questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over the investigation into the Nigeria Air project.

The minister is due to appear before the commission within the week to answer questions related to the launch of the national carrier and the alleged N3billion spent on the airline project.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation on the Nigeria Air project, however, did not give further details.

He said, “I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard.”

However, EFCC sources said the commission would look at the N3 billion public fund sunk into the project.

The EFCC had already questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

The sources told LEADERSHIP that, “We have already questioned some officials of Nigeria Air.