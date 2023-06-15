Tinubu Inaugurates Economic Council, Says No Excuse For Failure

President Bola Tinubu has charged state governors to deliver good governance to the citizens.

He gave the charge on Thursday when he inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

All 36 State governors, among other officials, are members of the Council.

He said the governors have no excuse for failure as they all begged, campaigned and even danced to be elected during the 2023 electioneering campaigns.

According to him, Nigerians wanted reforms and desired it quickly.

The President charged the Council to support his administration in transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

He called for collaborations, saying such is not a crime.