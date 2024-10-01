As Nigeria celebrates 64th Independence anniversary, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on all Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s journey and reaffirm their commitment to the principles of unity, peace, and progress.

The CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the call on Tuesday in a statement on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence celebration, emphasising the importance of recognising Nigeria’s rich tapestry of diversity.

Okoh stated that Nigeria stands as a shining example of strength found in diversity, highlighting the resilience and shared commitment that has defined Nigeria amid numerous challenges.

The Archbishop commended recent efforts to tackle security threats, particularly in the light of terrorism and banditry that have impacted numerous communities, especially those dominated by Christians.

He called for continued vigilance and support for initiatives that safeguard every Nigerians’ right to live without fear.

Speaking on the critical issues of social justice, CAN president underscored the pressing need for advancements in education and employment opportunities, particularly for the nation’s youth.

“By prioritising these areas, we not only empower our youth but also lay the groundwork for a prosperous future,” Okoh said.

While reiterating the significance of religious freedom, Okon urged all Nigerians to embrace mutual respect and understanding, reminding that a society that values religious diversity is better positioned to thrive in harmony.

“This is essential not only for Christians, but for all religious groups in Nigeria,” he noted.

He also called for national development, placing an emphasis on infrastructure growth, economic expansion, and youth empowerment.

Okoh said that targeted investments in these areas were crucial for both the Christian communities and the broader Nigerian populace.

He urged Nigerians to adopt a courageous spirit, maintain hope, and work toward a common vision for a better Nigeria.

“Together, we can overcome the challenges before us and celebrate the richness of our diverse heritage,” he said.