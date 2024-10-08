Irrespective of what the country is going through, Nigeria will rise beyond her challenges. The founder of Revival House of Glory International Church, Apostle Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, has declared.

Apostle Ekwueme, during this year’s edition of The Gathering, a national praise festival concert to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, said the glory of God is already shining over Nigeria.

According to him, there may be trouble in Nigeria and outside Nigeria, but what God has planned for Nigeria will come to pass.

“Corruption and other vices are not all that is about Nigeria; a new Nigeria will come, and Nigeria shall rise from weakness to strength. The rise of Nigeria will lead to the rise of the African continent. There will be a shift in the nations of the world with the rise of Nigeria. A new Nigeria is on the rise.

“The Lord will turn the helpless and hopeless situation of Nigeria around. As the Lord gave flesh to dry bones in the Bible, so shall it be for Nigeria. I prophesise to Nigeria that dry bones shall rise again. Already, there is a shaking, and dry bones in Nigeria shall rise again.

The breath of God will fall upon Nigeria, and there shall be a turnaround.

The solution to a dying nation is the breath of God. The answer to anything dying or dead is the Holy Spirit.”

Also, Pastor Dandison Okunbo, Associate Pastor of the church, said Nigeria’s healing is in the church’s hands.

He further said that the people should repent from their wicked ways and turn to God so that God can turn things around for the nation.

Pastor Okunbo said, “I believe strongly that Nigeria will rise again from every hardship, darkness and every pain. We, the believers, found a place where we believed in praise as a quick answer to prayers.

“God himself inhabits the praises of his people, that when we praise God, he shows up for us and takes control of situations.”

He said the church recognises the fact that there is hardship in Nigeria but does not share palliatives and other food items because, good as that sounds, the truth is that the healing of the land is in the hands of the church, and that is why everyone is here praising God on behalf of our nation Nigeria.