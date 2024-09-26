President Bola Tinubu has approved a subdued celebration for Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day, reflecting the nation’s current economic challenges.

The decision was announced by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

“In alignment with the mood of the nation, the President has approved that the 64th Independence celebration should be low-keyed,” Akume stated.

He emphasised that the scaled-back commemoration was designed to “remind us about our strength when we stay united, our progress despite the challenges, the beauty of our diversity, the quantum leap this administration has taken within the short period in office and the beacon of a better future for all, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said the program of events includes a World Press Conference, Special Juma’at Prayer, Inter-denominational Church Service, Presidential Broadcast, and a 64th Independence Anniversary Parade, at the Presidential Villa.

Notably absent on the line-up are the usually grand celebrations associated with the national holiday.

Akume acknowledged the economic hardships facing Nigerians, particularly in the wake of recent policy decisions.

He said, “this government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very much aware of and deeply sympathises with all Nigerians over the economic conditions we are passing through.

“These have been occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including the removal of fuel subsidies, that his administration has had to make.”

To mitigate the challenges, Akume highlighted several government initiatives. These include the Presidential CNG Initiative to ease transportation costs, with the recent launch of “thirty buses powered by hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).”

He also mentioned the distribution of “CNG conversion kits at no cost to Nigerians” and efforts to strengthen support for SMEs.

Addressing other national concerns, Akume noted progress in tackling insecurity, stating that “insurgents and bandits are getting neutralised in large numbers while several others are surrendering to the authorities for deradicalisation.”

He also touched on the government’s response to recent flooding and efforts to boost food security.

As Nigeria marks its 64th year of independence amid these challenges, Akume called for national unity and resilience.

“Let us therefore stand united, resilient, and hopeful,” the SGF urged.