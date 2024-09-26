Popular social media personality and crossdresser Mr. Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has opened up about battling suicidal thoughts following a recent bribery saga involving a N15 million allegation.

The celebrity shared her emotional struggle on Thursday via Instagram, stating that the ongoing controversy has taken a heavy toll on her mental health.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Bobrisky was released from prison on August 5 after serving nearly four months of a six-month sentence, which began on April 12 for abusing the naira.

The ordeal, however, intensified on Tuesday when Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, a social media activist, shared an alleged audio recording where Bobrisky reportedly claimed to have bribed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with N15 million to have her charges dropped.

The crossdresser vehemently denied the allegations, calling the viral recording “fake” and stating that he did not pay any money to the EFCC. “I served my term in prison,” Bobrisky affirmed, rejecting the bribery claims.

The controversy escalated when the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations. Both Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan have been invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning over the bribery accusations.

Also, rapper Falz was also accused of being in contact with the crossdresser while in prison and had a deal of N10 million to grant presidential pardon to the convict.

In a letter to VeryDarkMan on Wednesday, Falz issued the activist a 24-hour ultimatum to retract his statement and apologise, alleging that it was Bobrisky that called him seeking to pay officials N3 million for a VIP prison section, a request he declined.

In a post on her Instastory, Bobrisky revealed the emotional strain the situation has caused her, admitting she has been struggling with suicidal thoughts for the first time in her life.

She expressed frustration at the lengths people are going to, seemingly in an attempt to tear her down.

“I have never in my life thought about suicide, but now it is coming to my head seeing what human beings are doing to their fellow human, just in the name of bringing them down by force or because you don’t like them,” she wrote.

While the crossdresser made it clear that he is not seeking sympathy, emphasising the need for understanding and support during this challenging time.

“I don’t need no sympathy from anyone. People I might have needed sympathy from are my late parents. But who will fight for you? Friends? HATERS YOU WON,” she added, hinting at the isolation she feels amid the turmoil.