The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary and declared that a new era of hope, growth, and transformation was unfolding under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party praised the enduring resilience and patriotism of Nigerians and paid tribute to the nation’s founding fathers for laying the foundation of a united, diverse, and aspirational country.

“Our party salutes the labour of our founding fathers, their struggles, sacrifices and patriotism that bequeathed to us a nation united in its rich ethnic, religious and cultural diversity, and in its unstoppable and confident quest for enduring greatness,” the statement read.

The APC acknowledged the trials the country has faced over the decades but emphasised the unwavering determination of the Nigerian people to press forward toward national development.

“Through difficult challenges, raging storms and calmer seasons, our nation has continued to triumph on the back of the solid will, perseverance, sacrifices, resilience and self-evident patriotism of citizens of our great Republic,” Morka said.

He asserted that the current administration has provided a clear direction for the nation’s future, ushering in what the party described as a “new dawn” of possibilities and prosperity.

“There is no better time to be optimistic about the prosperity of our country than now… a new dawn now breaks over our country, heralding brighter days for our people and a vibrant future for our country.”

The statement highlighted major reforms by President Tinubu, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, as tough but necessary actions to stabilize and grow the economy.

“Although these inevitable reforms brought initial and transient discomforts to Nigerians, today, our country is better for it,” the party said. “All relevant economic markers now show an economy standing on strong macroeconomic foundations and delivering early yields.”

According to the party, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 4.28% in Q2 of 2025, the highest in four years and ahead of IMF’s forecast of 3.5%. Other key achievements listed include: “Foreign reserves rising to over $42 billion, Inflation dropping to 20.1%, the lowest in recent times, A reduction in the revenue-to-debt servicing ratio from 97% to below 50%, An increase in Tax-to-GDP ratio to 13.5%, Stabilization of the naira, restoring investor confidence.

The APC also noted significant progress in infrastructure, agriculture, job creation, the creative economy, and security.

“With unprecedented uptake in infrastructural investment to the revolution in the agricultural and creative industry sub-sectors creating massive job opportunities, and the sustained war against insurgency and corruption, our nation stands on the cusp of historic advancement.”

The party thanked Nigerians for their “patience and sacrifice of love for country” and urged continued support for the Tinubu-led administration.

“Again, we applaud Nigerians for their patience and sacrifice… We urge them to sustain their support for our great Party and the President Tinubu-led administration as we continue in our concerted efforts to build a Nigeria of our collective dream,” APC added.