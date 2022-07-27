President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that Nigeria was working on a bid with Benin Republic to jointly host the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to hold in Guinea, but Pinnick, who is a member of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) executive committee, said the continental football governing body was likely to withdraw the hosting right of the 2025 AFCON from the West African nation.

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” Pinnick told journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

“We are working with the Ministry of Sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right,” he added.

It would be recalled that Nigeria co-hosted the AFCON with Ghana in 2000.