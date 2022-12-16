Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said the nation was bleeding under the government of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Oborevwori stated this during the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carol of the Delta State House of Assembly, held at the Delta State House of Assembly Chapel, Asaba.

The Delta State Speaker, who is the national deputy chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, in his remarks said all was not well with the country.

He however enjoined Nigerians, particularly Christians to use the Yuletide season to reflect on their relationship with God and humanity.

The speaker, joined by other principal officers of the State Legislature, said that this year’s event was principally unique for him as it marks his last event as lawmaker in the state.

While commending the management and staff of the State Assembly for their commitments and dedication to duty, the Speaker said that his political journey so far, particularly his speakership status has been premised on the Grace of God.

“It is good to work for God. The Grace of God has been seeing me through in my assignment as a legislator and more importantly,as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“Today, it is on record that I am the only Speaker in this State Assembly who has survived two consecutive tenures in that capacity.

“I do not take this for granted; it is certainly by the Grace of God. Election is very much at the corner. I am certainly not going to return as lawmaker in 2023, God is taking me higher” Rt Hon Oborevwori said.

The gubernatorial candidate also said that; “Thanksgiving is a unique way of worshiping the Almighty God with our time, resources and God-given talents. I know Delta State House of Assembly is Sheriffied. I am assuring all of you that this Seventh Assembly will finish strong.You can see how this country is bleeding, we have a bad government in place at the moment with bad policies. We will continue to pray, asking for a perfect will of God be done and I believe come 2023, the will of God will be done and our nation will be great again. You have to be wise and to be very prayerful for a peaceful election next year