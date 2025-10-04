Nigeria has honoured a group of distinguished citizens for their hard work, resilience and commitment to national development.

Speaking at the Nigeria’s Pride Award 2025, the convener and director of First Green White Resources Integrated (FGWR), Mr Bonaventure Melah, described the event as a celebration of excellence and dedication across diverse sectors of society.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr Ahaziah Suleman explained that “the awardees were carefully selected after extensive research into their outstanding performances in governance and exemplary leadership, commitment, inspiration and dedication to duties in their respective fields and careers.”

“You are simply the best amongst equals and that is why you are being honoured today. We need not say that this year’s recipient truly embodies the spirit of these awards. In particular, we are so impressed with the efforts of our Armed Forces who have been working day and night so that the rest of us will sleep with our two eyes closed,” he said.

Chairman of the event and former presidential adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, General Paul Boroh, commended both the organisers and the honourees.

He noted that such recognition would “motivate a steady pipeline of talents, uphold integrity, and strengthen the culture of excellence that this great platform represents.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who was represented by the Director of Publication, Production, and Documentation, Mr. Ibidapo Okunu praised FGWR for establishing the award, saying “it reinforces a culture of appreciation for those who serve the nation.”

“Such initiatives from the private sector complement government efforts and strengthen the bond between citizens,” Idris said.

He also applauded the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on receiving The Shield of the Nation award, describing it as “a recognition of exemplary leadership, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s peace and security.”

This year’s awardees cut across various sectors of society and include Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Representative of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ireti Kingibe; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and Nollywood actress and activist, Tonto Dikeh.