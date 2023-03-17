Ahead of Saturday, March 18, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections nationwide, the Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the total closure of all land borders.

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Isah Idris Jere, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday night in Abuja.

He said the borders would be shut from Saturday to Sunday.

The terse statement reads; “The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all Land Borders effective from 00:00 hours on Saturday March 18, 2023 to 00:00 hours Sunday, March 19, 2023.

“Accordingly, all Command Comptrollers especially those in the Border States are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive.”