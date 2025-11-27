The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned Wednesday’s military coup in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, describing the unconstitutional takeover as a threat to democracy and regional stability.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi, the Federal Government expressed “profound dismay and deep concern” over the “unfortunate military coup which has led to an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.”

On the implications of the coup, the statement added, “The Federal Government of Nigeria, in the strongest possible terms, condemns this act of military insurrection which undermines the democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability not only of Guinea-Bissau but of the entire West African sub-region.”

The government emphasised the breach of regional agreements, stating, “This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means.”

Expressing support for the people of Guinea-Bissau, the federal government stated, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea-Bissau.”

It also urged the military authorities to ensure the safety of election observers, “The Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally calls on the authorities in Guinea-Bissau to ensure and guarantee the safety of all election observers still in the country on official assignment.”

The statement concluded with a warning to the coup plotters and a commitment to regional action. “We warn that those behind this act will be held accountable for their actions, which threaten to plunge the nation into chaos and reverse the hard-won gains of its democracy. Nigeria, as a key member of ECOWAS and the African Union, will work closely with our regional and international partners to take all necessary measures to ensure the swift return to normalcy and constitutional governance in Guinea-Bissau. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the promotion of democracy, peace, and stability across the African continent.”