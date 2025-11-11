In its determination to advance the game of cricket in Nigeria, the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has successfully completed a two-day strategy meeting with the world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in Lagos.

The strategic meeting, held on 7th and 8th November, aimed to redefine and reposition cricket in the West African nation by reviewing and enhancing the NCF’s policy strategy for the sport’s overall growth and development.

According to a press statement released on Monday by the NCF’s Public Relations and Development Manager, Musa Ehizoje Bodie, the seminar featured insights from two distinguished resource persons from South Africa: Professor Jacques Faul, Chief Executive Officer of Titans Cricket Club, and Mr. Eddy Fwamba, a brand marketing and commercial consultant for both the ICC and Cricket South Africa. Their expertise provided valuable guidance for the NCF’s strategic initiatives.

Participants included NCF Board members, senior management staff, and stakeholders from various regions across the country, all strategically selected to contribute to the discussions. The interactive sessions allowed the NCF to realign its vision with newly set goals and objectives.

Opening the proceedings on the first day, NCF President Dr. Uyi Akpata outlined the federation’s journey thus far, highlighting successes in grassroots development, high performance, administration, and strategic partnerships.

He also addressed the challenges faced in achieving certain targets, underscoring the importance of the strategy meeting.

Mr. Justine Lyngialigi, Regional Development Manager for ICC Africa, stressed the necessity for the NCF’s renewed strategy to align closely with the ICC’s goals.

He presented a scorecard evaluating current strengths and areas for improvement to fully leverage the opportunities available through the ICC.Professor Faul engaged attendees with a presentation titled “Resetting for the Future,” where he meticulously broke down new ideas and strategies.

This session aimed to clarify the federation’s current status, desired future state, and actionable steps to achieve those goals. Following this, participants divided into groups for a breakout session focused on “High Performance and Development,” culminating in presentations from each group.

The second day shifted focus to commercial aspects, with Mr. Fwamba delivering a comprehensive talk on “Enhancing Our Brand as a Federation,” “Targeting Partners to Fund the Game,” and “Increasing Our Fan-base as a Sport.”

He concluded with strategies for sustainable financial growth, while Professor Faul elaborated on what success should look like for the Nigeria Cricket Federation.At the close of the meeting, President Akpata announced the appointment of committee heads within the NCF Board, who will be responsible for implementing the new policies and strategies over the next four years.